Herald photos by Tommy Vincent

The beautiful new pavement (top) at Sanford Derby Park got a good workout at the 2-Day Holiday Rally last weekend. Jamison Geisler (2nd from top, on left against Samuel Johnson) was the big winner with three race victories as the event drew a big crowd (3rd from top) and had several out of state racers (above), including Luke Morris from Virginia, who had Martinsville Speedway as his sponsor, and Justin Bender from Illinois.