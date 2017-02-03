Lake Mary photo submitted

Seminole High photo by Tracy Alt

Lake Mary Prep photo submitted

Lake Mary (top) and Seminole (middle) both had big signing events on Wednesday, while Lake Mary Prep only had one, Matt Upper (above, left-to-right, brother Nick Upper, father Kyle Upper, Matt Upper, mother Sue Upper, sister Lauren Upper) who signed his National letter of intent for the University of West Florida for football. Matt served as a 3-year Varsity Letterman in Basketball and 3 years in Football. He was elected as team captain for both Football and Basketball. On the football end, he was voted 2016 All SSAC Conference player for both Tight End and Defensive end. Matt was also voted as 2nd team all state as an overall athlete in football. Throughout his career in football, Matt has lead his team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks, 2nd in receiving and 3rd in overall scoring. In basketball, Matt was selected as 1st team all district and was selected to the all-state basketball team in 2016. Throughout his seasons as a basketball player, he has lead his team in scoring, rebounds and was 2nd in assists. Matt has also served the LMP community in other ways by serving on Student Government as well as making his acting debut in “Get Smart”. Matt is excited to be joining the Argonauts Football and LMP looks forward to following his collegiate career.