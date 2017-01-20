Tim Raines finally gets long-deserved election to National Baseball Hall of Fame By Dean SmithHerald Staff It’s a long way from playing semi-pro (sandlot) baseball as a pre-... + continue reading
Latest News
By Susan WennerPeople Editor Terri Jones Robbins founded BASE Camp many years ago after volunteering and then working with the Leukemia Society. It was during her time there that she knew there was even more work to do in assisting families affected by cancer. It was also in the midst of this work that her own brother was diagnosed with HIV... + continue reading
By Susan WennerPeople Editor This Sunday, January 22, is recognized as the National Sanctity of Human Life Day as a date of remembrance of the many unborn babies lost to abortion and recalling a time in 1973 when the legal case of Roe versus Wade made abortion legal. Pastor Eric Allen wants to bring awareness to what abortion is about and... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
Seminole High boys soccer wins SAC title, top seed in district tournament By Dean SmithHerald Staff Crown claimed. With a little help from neighborhood rival Lake Mary, the Seminole High School boys soccer team clinched the Seminole Athletic Conference Championship and the top seed for next week’s Class 5A-... + continue reading
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a Sanford man was killed while riding his bicycle.FHP officials said the crash occurred around 11:25 p.m. on S.R. 46 near Center Street. Clyde Palmer, 70, of Sanford, was riding his bicycle westbound when a vehicle behind him struck him, causing him to eject from the bicycle. He... + continue reading
Old Jail Part 2When Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Chairman Charles Davis and his merry crew decided to remove the stucco from the facade of 113 South Palmetto, $40,000 was originally allocated.The winning bid by Austin Home Restorations was actually for $18,300. Austin was not licensed for commercial work so they got the job under the... + continue reading
Obituaries
01/18/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
01/18/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
01/18/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
Sports
, ,
FILE PHOTOSThree eras of Tim Raines, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday. As a young player with the Montreal Expos (top), as a star with the Chicago White Sox (middle) and in his final season with the Florida Marlins (above). The Sanford native will officially join the Hall on July 30 in Cooperstown, New York.
Tim Raines finally gets long-deserved election to National Baseball Hall of Fame By Dean SmithHerald Staff It’s a long way from playing semi-pro (sandlot) baseball as a pre-... + continue reading
Commentary
Peace and quiet, where to find?MayfairAre you living west of Sanford in a gated community? Can you hear the roar of Intrastate 4 late at night? Do you play golf on Sanford’s municipal course?... + continue reading
Lifestyle
By Susan WennerPeople Editor Terri Jones Robbins founded BASE Camp many years ago after volunteering and then working with the Leukemia Society. It was during her time there that she knew there... + continue reading