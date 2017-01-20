Cooperstown Calling

Friday, January 20, 2017
Sports
Tim Raines finally gets long-deserved election to National Baseball Hall of Fame By Dean SmithHerald Staff    It's a long way from playing semi-pro (sandlot) baseball as a pre-...

County duo nominated for national honors

Friday, January 20, 2017
Sports
Lake Brantley's Kelly, Hagerty's Getty recognized by NHSACA Special to the Herald    It is with great pleasure that the National High School Athletic Coaches Association announces...

FWC celebrates 75th anniversary

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
News
In 2017, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is commemorating the 75th anniversary of the wildlife management area system, one of the state's greatest natural treasures. The...

Lake Mary Police investigate road rage incident

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
News
Lake Mary Police are investigating a road rage incident from this weekend that resulted in a shooting.Police said no one was seriously injured during the incident. It took place around 8 p.m....

After Hurricane Matthew Florida residents receive $207m in assistance

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
News
Three months after Hurricane Matthew ripped across Florida's Atlantic coast, leaving behind millions of dollars in damage and destruction, eligible survivors in Brevard, Duval, Flagler, Indian River...

BASE Camp assists cancer patients

01/21/2017
By Susan WennerPeople Editor Terri Jones Robbins founded BASE Camp many years ago after volunteering and then working with the Leukemia Society. It was during her time there that she knew there was even more work to do in assisting families affected by cancer. It was also in the midst of this work that her own brother was diagnosed with HIV...

Pastor honors lost lives of aborted unborn

01/21/2017
By Susan WennerPeople Editor This Sunday, January 22, is recognized as the National Sanctity of Human Life Day as a date of remembrance of the many unborn babies lost to abortion and recalling a time in 1973 when the legal case of Roe versus Wade made abortion legal. Pastor Eric Allen wants to bring awareness to what abortion is about and...

Photo submitted
 
The Seminole High School boys soccer team claimed the Seminole Athletic Conference Championship and the No. 1 seed for the Class 5A-District 3 Tournament Friday night.

We are the Champions

01/18/2017
Seminole High boys soccer wins SAC title, top seed in district tournament By Dean SmithHerald Staff    Crown claimed.   With a little help from neighborhood rival Lake Mary, the Seminole High School boys soccer team clinched the Seminole Athletic Conference Championship and the top seed for next week's Class 5A-...

Florida Highway Patrol investigates fatal hit-and-run on S.R. 46

01/16/2017
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a Sanford man was killed while riding his bicycle.FHP officials said the crash occurred around 11:25 p.m. on S.R. 46 near Center Street. Clyde Palmer, 70, of Sanford, was riding his bicycle westbound when a vehicle behind him struck him, causing him to eject from the bicycle. He...

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 2

01/16/2017
Old Jail Part 2When Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Chairman Charles Davis and his merry crew decided to remove the stucco from the facade of 113 South Palmetto, $40,000 was originally allocated.The winning bid by Austin Home Restorations was actually for $18,300. Austin was not licensed for commercial work so they got the job under the...

FILE PHOTOS
 
Three eras of Tim Raines, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday. As a young player with the Montreal Expos (top), as a star with the Chicago White Sox (middle) and in his final season with the Florida Marlins (above). The Sanford native will officially join the Hall on July 30 in Cooperstown, New York.
 

Cooperstown Calling

01/20/2017
Tim Raines finally gets long-deserved election to National Baseball Hall of Fame By Dean SmithHerald Staff    It's a long way from playing semi-pro (sandlot) baseball as a pre-...

County duo nominated for national honors

01/20/17

Schedules set for Boys Soccer District Tournaments

01/20/17

Briefs 1-22-17

01/20/17

Our Take Mayfair

01/18/2017
Peace and quiet, where to find?MayfairAre you living west of Sanford in a gated community? Can you hear the roar of Intrastate 4 late at night? Do you play golf on Sanford's municipal course?...

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 2

01/16/17

Snarky McSnide says, Lake Mary gets the Tax Base

01/11/17

Snarky McSnide says, The Old Jail

01/09/17

BASE Camp assists cancer patients

01/21/2017
By Susan WennerPeople Editor Terri Jones Robbins founded BASE Camp many years ago after volunteering and then working with the Leukemia Society. It was during her time there that she knew there...

Pastor honors lost lives of aborted unborn

01/21/17

"Beverly's"   11" X 14'  Acrylic on Paper, by  Debe Abbott

Arts Alive: Head downtown for Saturday's Art Walk

01/18/17

Theresa Disney’s work, such as ‘Carmen’ will be featured at Jeanine Taylor Folk Art.

Artist Spotlight: Theresa Disney: A Soul Soirée

01/18/17

