The Justice Team sailed, by Randy Pawlowski (right) and his son Luis, was named the 2016 Lake Monroe Sailing Associations Club Champion and also won trophies for winning the San Juan 21 Fleet 29 Champion-ship and Travel Series Championship.

Wave-hopping honors

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Sports
LMSA celebrates 2016 achievements Special to the Herald    SANFORD — The Lake Monroe Sailing Association recently held its yearly “After the Holiday Party” at the Sanford Elks... + continue reading

Cracks are on the facade of the building. (Herald photo by Tommy Vincent)

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 4

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Commentary
Old Jail Part 4The WarningAt the January 4, 2017, meeting of the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency, (CRA), the board was informed by their attorney that board members had to be very careful when... + continue reading

SunRail to have Saturday service in February

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
News
The Florida Department of Transportation announced that SunRail will offer Saturday service on Feb. 4. This special service is part of a pilot project and is a privately funded initiative.On Saturday... + continue reading
 
Herald photo by Jim Wentz
 
Freshman Kaitlyn Zipay (No. 3) scored three goals as host Oviedo skunked Apopka, 7-0, in a Class 9A-Region 1 Quarterfinal at John Courier Field Thursday night.

On to the Regional Final 4

Friday, January 27, 2017
Sports
Three local girls soccer teams earn spots in semifinals By Dean SmithHerald Staff    It was s dominating Thursday night on the soccer pitch for the winning teams as the 2017 FHSAA... + continue reading

Roadie driver Marquis Dixon picks up a donation for delivery to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida.

Goodwill partners with Roadie app

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
News
A new partnership between Goodwill and Roadie aims to make it easier for people to donate items they no longer use or need, from clothes to couches to dressers and bicycles. Beginning January 3 and... + continue reading
 
Latest News

Sanford business builds housing for military

02/01/2017
By Susan WennerPeople Editor Ron Ben-Zeev began his business, World Housing Solution, 6 years ago with one thought in mind and that was to construct housing that was durable and safe.The Sanford company began selling composite shelters and homes for refugee and social housing but Ben-Zeev shared that the effort “failed miserably.” Yet, all... + continue reading

Jimmy John’s opens new location in Sanford

02/01/2017
Special to the Herald A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop located at 1813 WP Ball Blvd. is now open and ready to serve gourmet sandwiches to the people of Sanford. “We’ve been looking for the right location in Sanford to open a Jimmy John’s for several years, and we believe we found the perfect spot here on WP Ball Blvd.,” said owner Tom... + continue reading

Home Page

Rebecca Jean Maratta

Oviedo Police seek public’s help to locate missing woman

01/25/2017
Oviedo Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing last Tuesday.Rebecca Jean Maratta, 41, was last seen by her mother on the afternoon of Jan. 17, at their home located in the 1000 block of W. Rivera Blvd. in Oviedo. Rebecca’s mother reported Rebecca left their home without saying anything to anyone.  On Jan. 19 a... + continue reading

Travelling for NFL Pro Bowl? Use FDOT’s 511 Travel Information System

01/25/2017
The NFL’s brightest stars will huddle in Orlando for the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, January 29. Whether rooting for the AFC, NFC or just out to have a good time, fans should check Florida 511 before heading to the stadium.The Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Florida 511 Traveler Information System is the... + continue reading

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 3

01/23/2017
Old Jail Part 3Why did the CRA get involved?At the July 13, 2016, meeting of the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency, (CRA), Chairman Charles Davis informed the board members that the City had asked that the CRA fund removal of the stucco on the facade of 113 S. Palmetto to reveal the original brick and assess the scope/costs further. He... + continue reading

Sports

Herald photos by Romeo Guzman
 
Juan Gomez (top) slips the ball past Seminole goalkeeper Noah Smith to give Hagerty a1-0 lead at halftime, but in the second half Mathias Etoh (No. 18, 2nd photo) scored the game-tying goal off an assist Ashton Neff and late in the game, Neff (running after finding the back of the net, 3rd photo) scored the game-winning goal off a pass from Sam Lugo to give the top-seeded Fighting Seminoles the Class 5A-District 3 title, 2-1. Seminole goalkeeper Noah Smith (on ground, 4th photo) made several amazing stops during a 9-save night.

Double Champions

02/01/2017
Four advance in boys soccer as Seminole, Orangewood win districts By Dean SmithHerald Staff    Just like their distaff counterparts a week ago, the boys soccer district... + continue reading
 
Photo submitted
 
The Justice Team sailed, by Randy Pawlowski (right) and his son Luis, was named the 2016 Lake Monroe Sailing Associations Club Champion and also won trophies for winning the San Juan 21 Fleet 29 Champion-ship and Travel Series Championship.

Wave-hopping honors

01/31/17

Briefs 2-1-17

01/31/17
 
Herald photo by Romeo Guzman
 
B.J. Taylor (No. 1) scored a season high 23 points against Tulsa.

UCF men topped by Tulsa, 77-66

01/31/17

Commentary

Cracks are on the facade of the building. (Herald photo by Tommy Vincent)

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 4

01/31/2017
Old Jail Part 4The WarningAt the January 4, 2017, meeting of the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency, (CRA), the board was informed by their attorney that board members had to be very careful when... + continue reading

Our Take Suggestions of things the City can do to help the Hospital and Goldsboro

01/31/17

Our Take Patrick Austin

01/25/17

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 3

01/23/17

Lifestyle

Sanford business builds housing for military

02/01/2017
By Susan WennerPeople Editor Ron Ben-Zeev began his business, World Housing Solution, 6 years ago with one thought in mind and that was to construct housing that was durable and safe.The Sanford... + continue reading

Jimmy John’s opens new location in Sanford

02/01/17
,

Hickory Avenue Church Christian Pageant winners, Ashley Hart, (left) Dominique Pierre, Brittany Hart, Jaques Thomas, Caleb Wilford, De’Marien Clark

The Bulletin Board: Goldsboro Community Information Fair to be held in February

01/31/17

Melissa Menzer’s work will be featured at Jeanine Taylor Folk Art.

Artist Spotlight: Melissa Menzer

01/31/17

