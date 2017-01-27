Latest News
By Susan WennerPeople Editor January is Human Trafflicking Awareness Month and Tina Kadolph of Love Missions is passionate about becoming part of the solution. Her story of being trafficked beginning at the age of 4 will now be made into a movie to bring awareness, in her own words, "to bring awareness to protect, rescue, and... + continue reading
Winter Springs investigators are working to determine what may have killed an elderly woman after she was found dead inside a burning home in Winter Springs.Police said the fire happened around 7 p.m. Thursday at a townhome on Casa Park Circle.When firefighters arrived on-scene they found a fire burning inside the home as well as the dead woman.... + continue reading
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found floating in a lake near Fern Park on Thursday.Officials said it appears as if the body had been there for several days. They were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. after someone reported seeing a body floating in the lake. The lake is located west of U.S. 17-92 and... + continue reading
FILE PHOTOSThree eras of Tim Raines, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday. As a young player with the Montreal Expos (top), as a star with the Chicago White Sox (middle) and in his final season with the Florida Marlins (above). The Sanford native will officially join the Hall on July 30 in Cooperstown, New York.
Tim Raines finally gets long-deserved election to National Baseball Hall of Fame By Dean SmithHerald Staff It’s a long way from playing semi-pro (sandlot) baseball as a pre-teen with adults for the Sanford All-Stars to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York _ but Sanford’s own Tim Raines will complete... + continue reading
Three local girls soccer teams earn spots in semifinals By Dean SmithHerald Staff It was s dominating Thursday night on the soccer pitch for the winning teams as the 2017 FHSAA... + continue reading
Patrick AustinMonday night, newly elected Sanford City Commissioner Patrick Austin attended his first meeting. He joins three other commissioners that grew up in Sanford. Mr. Austin can make a... + continue reading
