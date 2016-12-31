, , , , , , , , , , ,
Herald photos by Jim Wentz and Romeo GuzmanAmong the players chosen to both he FACA All-District 9 and All-SAC First Team were (top-to-bottom): Seminole’s Demarco Artis (No. 33); Hagerty’s Matt Lipari (No. 17); Seminole’s Kaylan Wiggins (No. 7); Lake Mary’s Khalil Lucas (No. 14); Lake Brantley’s Jalen Lee (No. 6); Lake Mary’s A.J. Edwards (No. 16); Lake Mary’s Grant Goupil (No. 15); Seminole’s D.J. Hampton (No. 2); Seminole’s Ben Roth (No. 44); Hagerty’s Bryce Miller (No. 40); Lake Brantley’s R.J. Acevedo (No. 79); and Seminole’s Gabe Davis (No. 11).
Video from the Alert 1 helcopter show deputies apprehending the hiding suspect.
HOLIDAY 2-DAY RALLY The City of Sanford Recreation Services Department and Central Florida Soap Box Derby will be hosting its second two-day race weekend of the 2016-2017 Rally Season today (Saturday) and Sunday with the Holiday Rally at Sanford Derby Park. Each day will consist of check in at 7:30 a.m., with racing... + continue reading
Knights improve to 10-3 with 85-72 road victory; will host Temple today at 4 p.m. Special to the Herald NEW ORLEANS (UCFKnights.com) — The UCF men’s basketball team avenged an American Athletic Conference Tournament loss from a year ago and started league play 1-0 for the seventh time in the last eight seasons, defeating... + continue reading
Sanford police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in and around downtown Sanford.Beginning around 7 p.m. a woman called 911 and said a man held her up at gunpoint at 11th Street and Palmetto Avenue, but a neighbor was able to scare him off. She told police the man left on a bicycle.Nearly a half an hour later police... + continue reading
Herald photo by Romeo GuzmanSeminole High graduate and Oviedo native Anthony Catotti (No. 15) completed the transition from Student Manager for the UCF men’s basketball team to NCAA Division I basketball player when he took to the court for the first time Wednesday night and hit this first shot of his career from the floor in the Knights’, 71-41, victory over Bethune-Cookman at CFE Arena.
UCF men’s basketball student manager turned walk-on Anthony Catotti has moment of a lifetime By Daniel ForcellaSpecial to the Herald ORLANDO — “Catotti, untuck your warm-up, you’re going in.” Those words from UCF Director of Player Development Ricardo Greer with just under three minutes to play in Wednesday night... + continue reading
TMA, LMP shine in Pre-Christmas events; Several set for after Christmas tourneys By Dean SmithHerald Staff It has become a ritual over the years that the Winter Holiday Break is a ‘working’ vacation for most high school athletic teams. And it is no different this year as several boys and girls soccer teams have... + continue reading
All-District, All-Conference teams named by FACA, SAC By Dean SmithHerald Staff The postseason honors are starting to come in for the stars of the recently completed High... + continue reading
Did Donald Trump do it again?The USS Bowditch, in International Waters, had a bright yellow drone out collecting data on ocean currents, temperatures, depth, etc. A nearby Chinese warship’s captain... + continue reading
The Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins will open their spring exhibit “Reframing the Picture, Reclaiming the Past.” This collection addresses concepts and themes presented in the historical... + continue reading