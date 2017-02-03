National Signing Day 2017

Friday, February 3, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
Sports
In excess of 75 seniors ink National Letters of Intent By Dean SmithHerald Staff SANFORD — In what was easily one of the biggest numbers of seniors making their college decisions known, in... + continue reading

Jerome Lafortune

Police arrest suspects in Buffalo Wild Wings shooting

Thursday, February 2, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
News
Sanford Police arrested two suspects connected to the shooting Saturday at Buffalo Wild Wings that left a man in critical condition.Police said they issued warrants for Jerome Lafortune, 19, and... + continue reading

The Oviedo Medical Center is a 64-bed facility.

Oviedo Medical Center opens acute care hospital

Thursday, February 2, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
News
Oviedo Medical Center, an HCA North Florida facility, has opened its doors as a 64-bed acute care hospital. Located at 8300 Red Bug Lake Road in Oviedo, the facility has been under construction for... + continue reading
 
Photo submitted
 
The Justice Team sailed, by Randy Pawlowski (right) and his son Luis, was named the 2016 Lake Monroe Sailing Associations Club Champion and also won trophies for winning the San Juan 21 Fleet 29 Champion-ship and Travel Series Championship.

Wave-hopping honors

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
Sports
LMSA celebrates 2016 achievements Special to the Herald    SANFORD — The Lake Monroe Sailing Association recently held its yearly “After the Holiday Party” at the Sanford Elks... + continue reading

Cracks are on the facade of the building. (Herald photo by Tommy Vincent)

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 4

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
Commentary
Old Jail Part 4The WarningAt the January 4, 2017, meeting of the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency, (CRA), the board was informed by their attorney that board members had to be very careful when... + continue reading

01/31/2017
01/27/2017
01/25/2017
02/03/2017
02/03/17

02/03/17

02/03/17

02/02/2017
01/31/17

01/31/17

01/25/17

02/02/2017
02/02/17

02/02/17

02/01/17

