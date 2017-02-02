Latest News
The Steamboat Salon Series continues with their winter program featuring four local painters and their show “Echoes of the Soul.”Virginia Arakelian, MPilar Vargas, Lillian Verkins and Vickie Wilson are the best of friends, referring frequently to one another as “sisters.” This group shares more than a simple passion for the arts, but also a faith... + continue reading
Virginia Araklian spent her childhood in Armenia, watching her father craft jewelry. From a young age, she was transfixed by the quicksilver of melted metals and the brilliant colors of gems. By seven years old, she can remember starting to create her own pieces. “I used to carve small molds out of wax,” she began. Then her father would pour... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
Three local girls soccer teams earn spots in semifinals By Dean SmithHerald Staff It was s dominating Thursday night on the soccer pitch for the winning teams as the 2017 FHSAA Regional Girls Tournament got underway with Quarterfinal action. The evening was especially good for Seminole County teams as defending... + continue reading
A new partnership between Goodwill and Roadie aims to make it easier for people to donate items they no longer use or need, from clothes to couches to dressers and bicycles. Beginning January 3 and running through February 28, Roadie — the national on-the-way delivery network — will pick up your unwanted items and take them to your nearest... + continue reading
Oviedo Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing last Tuesday.Rebecca Jean Maratta, 41, was last seen by her mother on the afternoon of Jan. 17, at their home located in the 1000 block of W. Rivera Blvd. in Oviedo. Rebecca’s mother reported Rebecca left their home without saying anything to anyone. On Jan. 19 a... + continue reading
Obituaries
02/02/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
02/02/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
02/02/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
Sports
, , ,
Herald photos by Romeo GuzmanJuan Gomez (top) slips the ball past Seminole goalkeeper Noah Smith to give Hagerty a1-0 lead at halftime, but in the second half Mathias Etoh (No. 18, 2nd photo) scored the game-tying goal off an assist Ashton Neff and late in the game, Neff (running after finding the back of the net, 3rd photo) scored the game-winning goal off a pass from Sam Lugo to give the top-seeded Fighting Seminoles the Class 5A-District 3 title, 2-1. Seminole goalkeeper Noah Smith (on ground, 4th photo) made several amazing stops during a 9-save night.
Four advance in boys soccer as Seminole, Orangewood win districts By Dean SmithHerald Staff Just like their distaff counterparts a week ago, the boys soccer district... + continue reading
Commentary
Even the Mayor is getting suspicious Sanford’s Mayor, Jeff Triplett, sent a letter to City Manager, Norton Bonaparte, questioning the proposal of Sanford Waterfront Partners in regard to the... + continue reading
Lifestyle
The Steamboat Salon Series continues with their winter program featuring four local painters and their show “Echoes of the Soul.”Virginia Arakelian, MPilar Vargas, Lillian Verkins and Vickie Wilson... + continue reading