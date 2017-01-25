Latest News
The Sanford Seminole Art Association is thrilled to host Longwood artist Elizabeth Nelson-St. Hilaire as she leads a demo on her “paper painting” techniques. This popular instructor will teach attendees her ways with colorful, torn paper, mucilage and matching in some of the best ways.This free event is open to the public following a brief... + continue reading
Watercolorist Jamie Cordero and I caught up early this week while she was having a few minutes downtime during a working vacation to San Francisco.She travelled to the city by the bay to scout new watercolor locations, take photographs, and of course, visit her son while she was in town.The painter’s keen eye to colors and light was captivated by... + continue reading
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found floating in a lake near Fern Park on Thursday.Officials said it appears as if the body had been there for several days. They were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. after someone reported seeing a body floating in the lake. The lake is located west of U.S. 17-92 and... + continue reading
FILE PHOTOSThree eras of Tim Raines, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday. As a young player with the Montreal Expos (top), as a star with the Chicago White Sox (middle) and in his final season with the Florida Marlins (above). The Sanford native will officially join the Hall on July 30 in Cooperstown, New York.
Tim Raines finally gets long-deserved election to National Baseball Hall of Fame By Dean SmithHerald Staff It’s a long way from playing semi-pro (sandlot) baseball as a pre-teen with adults for the Sanford All-Stars to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York _ but Sanford’s own Tim Raines will complete... + continue reading
Lake Brantley’s Kelly, Hagerty’s Getty recognized by NHSACA Special to the Herald It is with great pleasure that the National High School Athletic Coaches Association announces the advancement of Jerri Kelly from Lake Brantley High School as a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national... + continue reading
Herald photos by Jim WentzSydney Brown (No. 19, top, battling Lake Mary’s Sydney Harrison) scored Oviedo’s first goal and Regahn Massie (No. 16, above, going head-to-head with a Rams defender) netted the game-winner as the defending state champions nipped Lake Mary, 3-2, in the Class 5A-District 3 final at John Courier Field.
4 local girls soccer teams earn spots in quarterfinals By Dean SmithHerald Staff Seminole County girls soccer teams did about as well as could be expected in the District... + continue reading
Patrick AustinMonday night, newly elected Sanford City Commissioner Patrick Austin attended his first meeting. He joins three other commissioners that grew up in Sanford. Mr. Austin can make a... + continue reading
