Roadie driver Marquis Dixon picks up a donation for delivery to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida.

Goodwill partners with Roadie app

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
A new partnership between Goodwill and Roadie aims to make it easier for people to donate items they no longer use or need, from clothes to couches to dressers and bicycles. Beginning January 3 and... + continue reading

Rebecca Jean Maratta

Oviedo Police seek public’s help to locate missing woman

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Oviedo Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing last Tuesday.Rebecca Jean Maratta, 41, was last seen by her mother on the afternoon of Jan. 17, at their home located in... + continue reading

Travelling for NFL Pro Bowl? Use FDOT’s 511 Travel Information System

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
The NFL’s brightest stars will huddle in Orlando for the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, January 29. Whether rooting for the AFC, NFC or just out to have a good time, fans... + continue reading

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 3

Monday, January 23, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
Commentary
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Old Jail Part 3Why did the CRA get involved?At the July 13, 2016, meeting of the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency, (CRA), Chairman Charles Davis informed the board members that the City had... + continue reading

Winter Springs police investigate death of woman in condo fire

Monday, January 23, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Winter Springs investigators are working to determine what may have killed an elderly woman after she was found dead inside a burning home in Winter Springs.Police said the fire happened around 7 p.m... + continue reading

Roadie driver Marquis Dixon picks up a donation for delivery to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida.

Rebecca Jean Maratta

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Latest News

Arts Alive: Artist to teach techniques at library

01/25/2017
The Sanford Seminole Art Association is thrilled to host Longwood artist Elizabeth Nelson-St. Hilaire as she leads a demo on her “paper painting” techniques. This popular instructor will teach attendees her ways with colorful, torn paper, mucilage and matching in some of the best ways.This free event is open to the public following a brief... + continue reading

Artist Spotlight: Jamie Cordero

01/25/2017
Watercolorist Jamie Cordero and I caught up early this week while she was having a few minutes downtime during a working vacation to San Francisco.She travelled to the city by the bay to scout new watercolor locations, take photographs, and of course, visit her son while she was in town.The painter’s keen eye to colors and light was captivated by... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

Error message

  • Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$name in eval() (line 3 of /data/web/public/drupal/modules/php/php.module(80) : eval()'d code).
  • Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$name in eval() (line 3 of /data/web/public/drupal/modules/php/php.module(80) : eval()'d code).

More News

Woman’s body found in Fern Park lake

01/23/2017 - 0 comment(s)
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found floating in a lake near Fern Park on Thursday.Officials said it appears as if the body had been there for several days. They were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. after someone reported seeing a body floating in the lake. The lake is located west of U.S. 17-92 and... + continue reading
, ,
 
FILE PHOTOS
 
Three eras of Tim Raines, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday. As a young player with the Montreal Expos (top), as a star with the Chicago White Sox (middle) and in his final season with the Florida Marlins (above). The Sanford native will officially join the Hall on July 30 in Cooperstown, New York.
 

Cooperstown Calling

01/20/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Tim Raines finally gets long-deserved election to National Baseball Hall of Fame By Dean SmithHerald Staff    It’s a long way from playing semi-pro (sandlot) baseball as a pre-teen with adults for the Sanford All-Stars to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York _ but Sanford’s own Tim Raines will complete... + continue reading

County duo nominated for national honors

01/20/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Lake Brantley’s Kelly, Hagerty’s Getty recognized by NHSACA Special to the Herald    It is with great pleasure that the National High School Athletic Coaches Association announces the advancement of Jerri Kelly from Lake Brantley High School as a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Sports

,
 
Herald photos by Jim Wentz
 
Sydney Brown (No. 19, top, battling Lake Mary’s Sydney Harrison) scored Oviedo’s first goal and Regahn Massie (No. 16, above, going head-to-head with a Rams defender) netted the game-winner as the defending state champions nipped Lake Mary, 3-2, in the Class 5A-District 3 final at John Courier Field.

Regional advancement

01/25/2017 - 0 comment(s)
4 local girls soccer teams earn spots in quarterfinals By Dean SmithHerald Staff    Seminole County girls soccer teams did about as well as could be expected in the District... + continue reading

Seminole State Raiders hit the diamond

01/25/17 - 0 comment(s)

Briefs 1-25-17

01/25/17 - 0 comment(s)
 
Herald photo by Romeo Guzman
 
Head Coach Johnny Dawkins and 7-foot-6 sophomore center Tacko Fall host powerful SMU tonight (Wednesday) at 6 p.m. at CFE Arena.

UCF men drop road game at Memphis

01/25/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Commentary

Our Take Patrick Austin

01/25/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Patrick AustinMonday night, newly elected Sanford City Commissioner Patrick Austin attended his first meeting. He joins three other commissioners that grew up in Sanford. Mr. Austin can make a... + continue reading

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 3

01/23/17 - 0 comment(s)

Our Take Mayfair

01/18/17 - 0 comment(s)

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 2

01/16/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Lifestyle

Florida Oranges, artwork by Elizabeth St. Hilaire

Arts Alive: Artist to teach techniques at library

01/25/2017 - 0 comment(s)
The Sanford Seminole Art Association is thrilled to host Longwood artist Elizabeth Nelson-St. Hilaire as she leads a demo on her “paper painting” techniques. This popular instructor will teach... + continue reading

Jamie Cordero’s watercolors will be featured at Maitland’s A&H Museum.

Artist Spotlight: Jamie Cordero

01/25/17 - 0 comment(s)

Midway Reunion Planning Committee Sandra McKinney Duval, Sharon Long Blake, Johnnie Mae Chisolm Williams, Lillian Chisolm Hooks, Geraldine Freeman Wilson

,

Chris Carter, Invacare Corp. Plant Manager and Ijaz Ahmad, Vincent Paige Memorial Award Recipient

Midway hosts First Midway Community Reunion Banquet

01/25/17 - 0 comment(s)

Kraus new Leadership Seminole President

01/25/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Poll

Do you like polls?
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.