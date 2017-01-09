,
Diquan Daravius Walker
Lizbet Martinez
Video shows the suspect waiting outside a church with a gun in his hand.
The 26th Year Church and Pastor's Anniversary Service was held at Calvary Temple of Praise, 2020 McCracken Road in Sanford, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2016 at 11 a.m. The anniversary colors were navy and beige. Mistress of Ceremonies Sis. Andrea Hayes opened the Service with Exaltation and Prayer. Pastor Paul P. Wright and Sis. Alberta Wright...
A classic rock Eagles tribute band "Alter Eagle" will hit the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 7 for a 7:30 p.m. show. With songs from the boys' newer albums and solo careers as well as all of the old Eagles favorites you know and love. • On the Horizon: Get ready for Agatha Christie's "Witness for the Prosecution...
Dennis M. Lemma became the 10th sheriff of Seminole County on Tuesday during his swearing-in ceremony. Sheriff Don Eslinger administered the oath of office to Sheriff Lemma during a private ceremony. As Chief Law Enforcement Officer, Sheriff Lemma will direct the agency's enforcement, investigative, correctional, juvenile and support...
Herald photos by Tommy VincentThe beautiful new pavement (top) at Sanford Derby Park got a good workout at the 2-Day Holiday Rally last weekend. Jamison Geisler (2nd from top, on left against Samuel Johnson) was the big winner with three race victories as the event drew a big crowd (3rd from top) and had several out of state racers (above), including Luke Morris from Virginia, who had Martinsville Speedway as his sponsor, and Justin Bender from Illinois.
Drivers end 2016, ring in 2017 on new pavement at 2-Day Holiday Rally By Dean SmithHerald Staff SANFORD — Goodbye 2016, hello 2017. The City of Sanford Recreation Services Department and Central Florida Soap Box Derby ushered out the old year and welcomed in the New Year with its second two-day race weekend of...
Herald photos by Romeo GuzmanJohnny Cooper (No. 22, top) capped an All-Tournament Team performance by converting two free throws with 1.8-seconds remaining to break a 62-62 tie and give Head Coach Sylvester Wynn (above) and host Seminole (11-3) a 64-62 win over Jones (7-7) in the Championship Game of its own Seminole Holiday Classic. It was the second year in a row that the Fighting Seminoles have bested the Tigers in the finale of the annual post-Christmas tournament.
Seminole boys, Oviedo girls win tournament titles By Dean SmithHerald Staff While it was not the best of Holiday weeks for local prep basketball teams, it was a big week for a pair of quintets _ the Seminole High boys and Oviedo High girls _ as they claimed import tournament championships. And the special events...
Drivers end 2016, ring in 2017 on new pavement at 2-Day Holiday Rally By Dean SmithHerald Staff SANFORD — Goodbye 2016, hello 2017. The City of Sanford Recreation...
The Old Jail Remember a few months ago Snarky wrote about the $17,000 meal when the City of Sanford agreed to sell the old jail on Palmetto Ave to the low bidder? Well, Snarky's back...
Pastor Lawrence Ingram (left), Sis. Cheryl Ingram, Sis. Joni Faison, Pastor Quintin Faison, Sis. Alberta Wright, Pastor Paul P. Wright, Sis. Thenna Blue, Pastor Cornelius Blue, Sis. Christine McWhorter, Bishop Charles McWhorter at the 26th anniversary service at Calvary Temple of Praise.
Josephine Sanders at the Westside Seniors Christmas Gala.
Irna Walker and Sanford native and “Motowner” Don Brown at the Westside Seniors Christmas Gala.
The 26th Year Church and Pastor's Anniversary Service was held at Calvary Temple of Praise, 2020 McCracken Road in Sanford, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2016 at 11 a.m. The anniversary colors were...