Florida Highway Patrol investigates fatal hit-and-run on S.R. 46

Monday, January 16, 2017
News
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a Sanford man was killed while riding his bicycle.FHP officials said the crash occurred around 11:25 p.m. on S.R. 46 near Center... + continue reading

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Snarky McSnide says,

Monday, January 16, 2017
Commentary
Old Jail Part 2When Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Chairman Charles Davis and his merry crew decided to remove the stucco from the facade of 113 South Palmetto, $40,000 was originally allocated... + continue reading

Sanford airport announces new flights to Louisville

Monday, January 16, 2017
News
Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) and Allegiant announced Tuesday scheduled, nonstop, low-fare service to Louisville International Airport (SDF) in Kentucky. Located off of Interstates 264... + continue reading

LYNX looks to improve service

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
News
In a presentation to city commissioners Monday the CEO of LYNX said the company is looking to improve its services and public perception of the agency.CEO Edward L. Johnson told commissioners LYNX is... + continue reading

A rendering shows what the new Centennial Park gazebo will look like.

City to replace Centennial Park gazebo

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
News
Residents will be happy to know that Centennial Park’s beloved gazebo will soon return.The new gazebo will look different from the old one, and will feature an all steel construction. Additionally,... + continue reading

The Bulletin Board: City of Sanford to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day

01/16/2017
The Meaning of the King Holiday. Signed into law in January 1983 by President Ronald Reagan, the National Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday is a celebration of Dr. King’s immeasurable contribution to the United States and to humankind.  The Holiday would not be possible without the tireless leadership of the King Center’s Founder and long-time... + continue reading

Local makes creative handmade cards

01/14/2017
By Susan WennerPeople Editor Jacki Tibbitts loves being creative and her card making business, Close to My Heart, keeps her always looking for new ideas in daily life but even the simple things like cereal boxes or flowers in a garden. As a consultant with the company, Tibbitts also receives an annual idea book with fun projects and hints to... + continue reading

Diquan Daravius Walker

Lizbet Martinez

Police arrest suspect in downtown armed robberies

 Sanford Police have captured the man they believe was responsible for the recent string of armed robberies in downtown Sanford. On Thursday police issued an arrest warrant for the arrest of Diquan Daravius Walker, 21, after they identified him as a suspect in two of the recent armed robberies that occurred Dec. 18 at 4th Street and Park... + continue reading

Seminole County schools launches new website

 Seminole County Public Schools recently launched a new website with upgraded features at SCPS.us. The new website offers responsive design for efficient use on all computers, tablets and mobile devices, user-friendly and easy-to-use navigation, sortable calendars, and numerous ways to stay connected through social media with the latest... + continue reading

Seminole County enacts burn ban during dry season

 The Seminole County Fire Department and Seminole County Office of Emergency Management enacted a countywide Burn Ban on Saturday in accordance with County Code, Section. 85.24:“When dry weather conditions result in a Keetch Byran Drought Index reading at 500 or higher, such reading operates as an automatic prohibition on open burning except... + continue reading

Sports

John Courier Field at Oviedo High School will host the final two rounds of the Class 5A-District 3 Girls Soccer Tournament.

Postseason on the pitch

Girls District schedules set; State Finals to DeLand’s Spec Martin By Dean SmithHerald Staff    With Girls Soccer wrapping up the regular season and getting ready to start the... + continue reading

Prep hoops return to regular season action

Briefs 1-15-17

Zykira Lewis (No. 23) scored a game-high 17 points in leading a quartet of Knights into double figures as the UCF women ended a 4-game losing streak and claimed their first AAC win, 62-48, at Houston Wednesday night.

Cruising By The Cougars

Commentary

Snarky McSnide says,

Old Jail Part 2When Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Chairman Charles Davis and his merry crew decided to remove the stucco from the facade of 113 South Palmetto, $40,000 was originally allocated... + continue reading

Snarky McSnide says,

Snarky McSnide says,

Our Take

Lifestyle

Martin Luther King Jr. at the March on Washington.

The Bulletin Board: City of Sanford to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day

The Meaning of the King Holiday. Signed into law in January 1983 by President Ronald Reagan, the National Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday is a celebration of Dr. King’s immeasurable contribution to... + continue reading

Local makes creative handmade cards

Rabbi Yanky Majesky to present conference

Theresa Disney’s work (above) will be featured at Jeanine Taylor Folk Art.

Arts Alive: Theresa Disney returns with new show

