Jerome Lafortune

Police arrest suspects in Buffalo Wild Wings shooting

Thursday, February 2, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Sanford Police arrested two suspects connected to the shooting Saturday at Buffalo Wild Wings that left a man in critical condition.Police said they issued warrants for Jerome Lafortune, 19, and... + continue reading

The Oviedo Medical Center is a 64-bed facility.

Oviedo Medical Center opens acute care hospital

Thursday, February 2, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Oviedo Medical Center, an HCA North Florida facility, has opened its doors as a 64-bed acute care hospital. Located at 8300 Red Bug Lake Road in Oviedo, the facility has been under construction for... + continue reading
 
Photo submitted
 
The Justice Team sailed, by Randy Pawlowski (right) and his son Luis, was named the 2016 Lake Monroe Sailing Associations Club Champion and also won trophies for winning the San Juan 21 Fleet 29 Champion-ship and Travel Series Championship.

Wave-hopping honors

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
LMSA celebrates 2016 achievements Special to the Herald    SANFORD — The Lake Monroe Sailing Association recently held its yearly “After the Holiday Party” at the Sanford Elks... + continue reading

Cracks are on the facade of the building. (Herald photo by Tommy Vincent)

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 4

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
Commentary
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Old Jail Part 4The WarningAt the January 4, 2017, meeting of the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency, (CRA), the board was informed by their attorney that board members had to be very careful when... + continue reading

SunRail to have Saturday service in February

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
The Florida Department of Transportation announced that SunRail will offer Saturday service on Feb. 4. This special service is part of a pilot project and is a privately funded initiative.On Saturday... + continue reading

Jerome Lafortune

The Oviedo Medical Center is a 64-bed facility.
 
Photo submitted
 
The Justice Team sailed, by Randy Pawlowski (right) and his son Luis, was named the 2016 Lake Monroe Sailing Associations Club Champion and also won trophies for winning the San Juan 21 Fleet 29 Champion-ship and Travel Series Championship.

Cracks are on the facade of the building. (Herald photo by Tommy Vincent)

Latest News

Arts Alive: Female artists join for ‘Echoes of the Soul’

02/02/2017
The Steamboat Salon Series continues with their winter program featuring four local painters and their show “Echoes of the Soul.”Virginia Arakelian, MPilar Vargas, Lillian Verkins and Vickie Wilson are the best of friends, referring frequently to one another as “sisters.” This group shares more than a simple passion for the arts, but also a faith... + continue reading

Artist Spotlight: Virginia Araklian

02/02/2017
Virginia Araklian spent her childhood in Armenia, watching her father craft jewelry. From a young age, she was transfixed by the quicksilver of melted metals and the brilliant colors of gems. By seven years old, she can remember starting to create her own pieces. “I used to carve small molds out of wax,” she began. Then her father would pour... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

Error message

  • Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$name in eval() (line 3 of /data/web/public/drupal/modules/php/php.module(80) : eval()'d code).
  • Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$name in eval() (line 3 of /data/web/public/drupal/modules/php/php.module(80) : eval()'d code).

More News

 
Herald photo by Jim Wentz
 
Freshman Kaitlyn Zipay (No. 3) scored three goals as host Oviedo skunked Apopka, 7-0, in a Class 9A-Region 1 Quarterfinal at John Courier Field Thursday night.

On to the Regional Final 4

01/27/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Three local girls soccer teams earn spots in semifinals By Dean SmithHerald Staff    It was s dominating Thursday night on the soccer pitch for the winning teams as the 2017 FHSAA Regional Girls Tournament got underway with Quarterfinal action.   The evening was especially good for Seminole County teams as defending... + continue reading

Roadie driver Marquis Dixon picks up a donation for delivery to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida.

Goodwill partners with Roadie app

01/25/2017 - 0 comment(s)
A new partnership between Goodwill and Roadie aims to make it easier for people to donate items they no longer use or need, from clothes to couches to dressers and bicycles. Beginning January 3 and running through February 28, Roadie — the national on-the-way delivery network — will pick up your unwanted items and take them to your nearest... + continue reading

Rebecca Jean Maratta

Oviedo Police seek public’s help to locate missing woman

01/25/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Oviedo Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing last Tuesday.Rebecca Jean Maratta, 41, was last seen by her mother on the afternoon of Jan. 17, at their home located in the 1000 block of W. Rivera Blvd. in Oviedo. Rebecca’s mother reported Rebecca left their home without saying anything to anyone.  On Jan. 19 a... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Sports

, , ,
 
Herald photos by Romeo Guzman
 
Juan Gomez (top) slips the ball past Seminole goalkeeper Noah Smith to give Hagerty a1-0 lead at halftime, but in the second half Mathias Etoh (No. 18, 2nd photo) scored the game-tying goal off an assist Ashton Neff and late in the game, Neff (running after finding the back of the net, 3rd photo) scored the game-winning goal off a pass from Sam Lugo to give the top-seeded Fighting Seminoles the Class 5A-District 3 title, 2-1. Seminole goalkeeper Noah Smith (on ground, 4th photo) made several amazing stops during a 9-save night.

Double Champions

02/01/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Four advance in boys soccer as Seminole, Orangewood win districts By Dean SmithHerald Staff    Just like their distaff counterparts a week ago, the boys soccer district... + continue reading
 
Photo submitted
 
The Justice Team sailed, by Randy Pawlowski (right) and his son Luis, was named the 2016 Lake Monroe Sailing Associations Club Champion and also won trophies for winning the San Juan 21 Fleet 29 Champion-ship and Travel Series Championship.

Wave-hopping honors

01/31/17 - 0 comment(s)

Briefs 2-1-17

01/31/17 - 0 comment(s)
 
Herald photo by Romeo Guzman
 
B.J. Taylor (No. 1) scored a season high 23 points against Tulsa.

UCF men topped by Tulsa, 77-66

01/31/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Commentary

Snarky McSnide Says, Even the Mayor is getting suspicious

02/02/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Even the Mayor is getting suspicious Sanford’s Mayor, Jeff Triplett, sent a letter to City Manager, Norton Bonaparte, questioning the proposal of Sanford Waterfront Partners in regard to the... + continue reading

Cracks are on the facade of the building. (Herald photo by Tommy Vincent)

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 4

01/31/17 - 0 comment(s)

Our Take Suggestions of things the City can do to help the Hospital and Goldsboro

01/31/17 - 0 comment(s)

Our Take Patrick Austin

01/25/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Lifestyle

M.Pilar Vargas in her studio. 

Arts Alive: Female artists join for ‘Echoes of the Soul’

02/02/2017 - 0 comment(s)
The Steamboat Salon Series continues with their winter program featuring four local painters and their show “Echoes of the Soul.”Virginia Arakelian, MPilar Vargas, Lillian Verkins and Vickie Wilson... + continue reading

Virginia Araklian will participate in the ‘Echoes of the Soul.’

Artist Spotlight: Virginia Araklian

02/02/17 - 0 comment(s)

Torrell Jackson and Angenique Dejesus Jackson with their child.

,

The Amvets Safety Zone participants.

,

The Amvets Safety Zone sponsors and presenters. 

The Bulletin Board: Local couple finds success in Charlotte, NC after start in Seminole

02/02/17 - 0 comment(s)

Sanford business builds housing for military

02/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Poll

Do you like polls?
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
7 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.