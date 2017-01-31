Herald photos by Romeo Guzman

Juan Gomez (top) slips the ball past Seminole goalkeeper Noah Smith to give Hagerty a1-0 lead at halftime, but in the second half Mathias Etoh (No. 18, 2nd photo) scored the game-tying goal off an assist Ashton Neff and late in the game, Neff (running after finding the back of the net, 3rd photo) scored the game-winning goal off a pass from Sam Lugo to give the top-seeded Fighting Seminoles the Class 5A-District 3 title, 2-1. Seminole goalkeeper Noah Smith (on ground, 4th photo) made several amazing stops during a 9-save night.