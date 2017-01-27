 
Herald photo by Jim Wentz
 
Freshman Kaitlyn Zipay (No. 3) scored three goals as host Oviedo skunked Apopka, 7-0, in a Class 9A-Region 1 Quarterfinal at John Courier Field Thursday night.

On to the Regional Final 4

Friday, January 27, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Three local girls soccer teams earn spots in semifinals By Dean SmithHerald Staff    It was s dominating Thursday night on the soccer pitch for the winning teams as the 2017 FHSAA... + continue reading

Roadie driver Marquis Dixon picks up a donation for delivery to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida.

Goodwill partners with Roadie app

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
A new partnership between Goodwill and Roadie aims to make it easier for people to donate items they no longer use or need, from clothes to couches to dressers and bicycles. Beginning January 3 and... + continue reading

Rebecca Jean Maratta

Oviedo Police seek public’s help to locate missing woman

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Oviedo Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing last Tuesday.Rebecca Jean Maratta, 41, was last seen by her mother on the afternoon of Jan. 17, at their home located in... + continue reading

Travelling for NFL Pro Bowl? Use FDOT’s 511 Travel Information System

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
The NFL’s brightest stars will huddle in Orlando for the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, January 29. Whether rooting for the AFC, NFC or just out to have a good time, fans... + continue reading

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 3

Monday, January 23, 2017
Posted by Sanford1
Commentary
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Old Jail Part 3Why did the CRA get involved?At the July 13, 2016, meeting of the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency, (CRA), Chairman Charles Davis informed the board members that the City had... + continue reading
 
Herald photo by Jim Wentz
 
Freshman Kaitlyn Zipay (No. 3) scored three goals as host Oviedo skunked Apopka, 7-0, in a Class 9A-Region 1 Quarterfinal at John Courier Field Thursday night.

Roadie driver Marquis Dixon picks up a donation for delivery to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida.

Rebecca Jean Maratta

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Latest News

Northland to show movie on Human Trafficking

01/28/2017
By Susan WennerPeople Editor January is Human Trafflicking Awareness Month and Tina Kadolph of Love Missions is passionate about becoming part of the solution. Her story of being trafficked beginning at the age of 4 will now be made into a movie to bring awareness, in her own words, "to bring awareness to protect, rescue, and... + continue reading

Love Missions film production in Sanford

01/28/2017
By Susan WennerPeople Editor January is Human Trafflicking Awareness Month and Tina Kadolph of Love Missions is passionate about becoming part of the solution. Her story of being trafficked beginning at the age of 4 will now be made into a movie to bring awareness, in her own words, "to bring awareness to protect, rescue, and... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

Error message

  • Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$name in eval() (line 3 of /data/web/public/drupal/modules/php/php.module(80) : eval()'d code).
  • Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$name in eval() (line 3 of /data/web/public/drupal/modules/php/php.module(80) : eval()'d code).

More News

Winter Springs police investigate death of woman in condo fire

01/23/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Winter Springs investigators are working to determine what may have killed an elderly woman after she was found dead inside a burning home in Winter Springs.Police said the fire happened around 7 p.m. Thursday at a townhome on Casa Park Circle.When firefighters arrived on-scene they found a fire burning inside the home as well as the dead woman.... + continue reading

Woman’s body found in Fern Park lake

01/23/2017 - 0 comment(s)
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found floating in a lake near Fern Park on Thursday.Officials said it appears as if the body had been there for several days. They were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. after someone reported seeing a body floating in the lake. The lake is located west of U.S. 17-92 and... + continue reading
, ,
 
FILE PHOTOS
 
Three eras of Tim Raines, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday. As a young player with the Montreal Expos (top), as a star with the Chicago White Sox (middle) and in his final season with the Florida Marlins (above). The Sanford native will officially join the Hall on July 30 in Cooperstown, New York.
 

Cooperstown Calling

01/20/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Tim Raines finally gets long-deserved election to National Baseball Hall of Fame By Dean SmithHerald Staff    It’s a long way from playing semi-pro (sandlot) baseball as a pre-teen with adults for the Sanford All-Stars to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York _ but Sanford’s own Tim Raines will complete... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Sports

 
Herald photo by Jim Wentz
 
Freshman Kaitlyn Zipay (No. 3) scored three goals as host Oviedo skunked Apopka, 7-0, in a Class 9A-Region 1 Quarterfinal at John Courier Field Thursday night.

On to the Regional Final 4

01/27/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Three local girls soccer teams earn spots in semifinals By Dean SmithHerald Staff    It was s dominating Thursday night on the soccer pitch for the winning teams as the 2017 FHSAA... + continue reading
,
 
Herald photos by Jim Wentz
 
Senior Drew Meehan (top) pins his opponent to help lead Lyman to a 47-27 win over Seminole in Boys Wrestling action last week. The Fighting Seminoles were led by Zabriel Allen (above, flipping his opponent into a pinning hold) who improved to 17-3 on the season with his 12th pin.

Winter Sports Season winding down

01/27/17 - 0 comment(s)

Briefs 1-29-17

01/27/17 - 0 comment(s)
 
Herald photo by Romeo Guzman
 
Tacko Fall (left-to-right), Matt Williams and BJ Taylor battle for a rebound against SMU Wednesday night.

UCF men suffer setback vs. SMU, 65-60

01/27/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Commentary

Our Take Patrick Austin

01/25/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Patrick AustinMonday night, newly elected Sanford City Commissioner Patrick Austin attended his first meeting. He joins three other commissioners that grew up in Sanford. Mr. Austin can make a... + continue reading

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 3

01/23/17 - 0 comment(s)

Our Take Mayfair

01/18/17 - 0 comment(s)

The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.

Snarky McSnide says, Old Jail Part 2

01/16/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Lifestyle

Northland to show movie on Human Trafficking

01/28/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Susan WennerPeople Editor January is Human Trafflicking Awareness Month and Tina Kadolph of Love Missions is passionate about becoming part of the solution. Her story of being trafficked... + continue reading

Love Missions film production in Sanford

01/28/17 - 0 comment(s)

Florida Oranges, artwork by Elizabeth St. Hilaire

Arts Alive: Artist to teach techniques at library

01/25/17 - 0 comment(s)

Jamie Cordero’s watercolors will be featured at Maitland’s A&H Museum.

Artist Spotlight: Jamie Cordero

01/25/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Poll

Do you like polls?
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 10 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.