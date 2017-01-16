The Old Jail is located at 113 S. Palmetto Ave.
A rendering shows what the new Centennial Park gazebo will look like.
Latest News
The Meaning of the King Holiday. Signed into law in January 1983 by President Ronald Reagan, the National Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday is a celebration of Dr. King’s immeasurable contribution to the United States and to humankind. The Holiday would not be possible without the tireless leadership of the King Center’s Founder and long-time... + continue reading
By Susan WennerPeople Editor Jacki Tibbitts loves being creative and her card making business, Close to My Heart, keeps her always looking for new ideas in daily life but even the simple things like cereal boxes or flowers in a garden. As a consultant with the company, Tibbitts also receives an annual idea book with fun projects and hints to... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
Sanford Police have captured the man they believe was responsible for the recent string of armed robberies in downtown Sanford. On Thursday police issued an arrest warrant for the arrest of Diquan Daravius Walker, 21, after they identified him as a suspect in two of the recent armed robberies that occurred Dec. 18 at 4th Street and Park... + continue reading
Seminole County Public Schools recently launched a new website with upgraded features at SCPS.us. The new website offers responsive design for efficient use on all computers, tablets and mobile devices, user-friendly and easy-to-use navigation, sortable calendars, and numerous ways to stay connected through social media with the latest... + continue reading
The Seminole County Fire Department and Seminole County Office of Emergency Management enacted a countywide Burn Ban on Saturday in accordance with County Code, Section. 85.24:“When dry weather conditions result in a Keetch Byran Drought Index reading at 500 or higher, such reading operates as an automatic prohibition on open burning except... + continue reading
Obituaries
01/16/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
01/16/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
01/16/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
Sports
Girls District schedules set; State Finals to DeLand’s Spec Martin By Dean SmithHerald Staff With Girls Soccer wrapping up the regular season and getting ready to start the... + continue reading
Commentary
Old Jail Part 2When Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Chairman Charles Davis and his merry crew decided to remove the stucco from the facade of 113 South Palmetto, $40,000 was originally allocated... + continue reading
Lifestyle
The Meaning of the King Holiday. Signed into law in January 1983 by President Ronald Reagan, the National Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday is a celebration of Dr. King’s immeasurable contribution to... + continue reading