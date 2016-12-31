, , , , , , , , , , ,
 
Herald photos by Jim Wentz and Romeo Guzman
 
Among the players chosen to both he FACA All-District 9 and All-SAC First Team were (top-to-bottom): Seminole’s Demarco Artis (No. 33); Hagerty’s Matt Lipari (No. 17); Seminole’s Kaylan Wiggins (No. 7); Lake Mary’s Khalil Lucas (No. 14); Lake Brantley’s Jalen Lee (No. 6); Lake Mary’s A.J. Edwards (No. 16); Lake Mary’s Grant Goupil (No. 15); Seminole’s D.J. Hampton (No. 2); Seminole’s Ben Roth (No. 44); Hagerty’s Bryce Miller (No. 40); Lake Brantley’s R.J. Acevedo (No. 79); and Seminole’s Gabe Davis (No. 11).

Football’s stars of stars

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Sports
All-District, All-Conference teams named by FACA, SAC By Dean SmithHerald Staff    The postseason honors are starting to come in for the stars of the recently completed High... + continue reading

Video from the Alert 1 helcopter show deputies apprehending the hiding suspect.

Deputies arrest 2 suspects after burglary, fiery crash; Sheriff’s Office: 4 suspects still at large

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
News
Seminole County deputies arrested two suspects in the burglary of a Lake Mary Target after they crashed their getaway car at Alaqua Lakes while trying to escape.Deputies said four suspects are still... + continue reading

Attempted murder suspect arrested after 2-county chase

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
News
Seminole County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect after he led deputies on a two-county chase.Deputies said Garrison Cooke, 27, is a suspect in an attempted murder that occurred Dec. 14.... + continue reading

Seminole Health Department to hold Health Extravaganza at Remington

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
News
The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County along with the City of Altamonte Springs invites all Remington Inn residents to the Health Extravaganza at Remington that will take place on Friday... + continue reading

Seminole County schools rank second best in State of Florida

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
News
Seminole County Public Schools was recently named the second best school district in the State of Florida, according to Niche.com.The website is designed to analyze and rank schools and neighborhoods... + continue reading
Herald photos by Jim Wentz and Romeo Guzman
 
Video from the Alert 1 helcopter show deputies apprehending the hiding suspect.

Briefs 1-1-17

12/31/2016
HOLIDAY 2-DAY RALLY   The City of Sanford Recreation Services Department and Central Florida Soap Box Derby will be hosting its second two-day race weekend of the 2016-2017 Rally Season today (Saturday) and Sunday with the Holiday Rally at Sanford Derby Park.   Each day will consist of check in at 7:30 a.m., with racing... + continue reading

UCF men open American with win at Tulane

12/31/2016
Knights improve to 10-3 with 85-72 road victory; will host Temple today at 4 p.m. Special to the Herald    NEW ORLEANS (UCFKnights.com) — The UCF men’s basketball team avenged an American Athletic Conference Tournament loss from a year ago and started league play 1-0 for the seventh time in the last eight seasons, defeating... + continue reading

Sanford Police Dept. investigates attempted robberies around town

12/28/2016 - 0 comment(s)
Sanford police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in and around downtown Sanford.Beginning around 7 p.m. a woman called 911 and said a man held her up at gunpoint at 11th Street and Palmetto Avenue, but a neighbor was able to scare him off. She told police the man left on a bicycle.Nearly a half an hour later police... + continue reading
 
Herald photo by Romeo Guzman
 
Seminole High graduate and Oviedo native Anthony Catotti (No. 15) completed the transition from Student Manager for the UCF men’s basketball team to NCAA Division I basketball player when he took to the court for the first time Wednesday night and hit this first shot of his career from the floor in the Knights’, 71-41, victory over Bethune-Cookman at CFE Arena.

Manager Magic

12/27/2016 - 0 comment(s)
UCF men’s basketball student manager turned walk-on Anthony Catotti has moment of a lifetime By Daniel ForcellaSpecial to the Herald    ORLANDO — “Catotti, untuck your warm-up, you’re going in.”   Those words from UCF Director of Player Development Ricardo Greer with just under three minutes to play in Wednesday night... + continue reading
,
 
Photos submitted
 
The Seminole and Lake Mary Prep boys basketball teams will be hosting 3-day tournaments this week.

Hooping in the New Year

12/25/2016 - 0 comment(s)
TMA, LMP shine in Pre-Christmas events; Several set for after Christmas tourneys By Dean SmithHerald Staff    It has become a ritual over the years that the Winter Holiday Break is a ‘working’ vacation for most high school athletic teams.   And it is no different this year as several boys and girls soccer teams have... + continue reading

Herald photos by Jim Wentz and Romeo Guzman
 
Football’s stars of stars

12/31/2016 - 0 comment(s)
All-District, All-Conference teams named by FACA, SAC By Dean SmithHerald Staff    The postseason honors are starting to come in for the stars of the recently completed High... + continue reading
 
Herald photo by Dean Smith
 
Soap Box Derby racers will test out the newly repaved track at Sanford Derby Park this weekend at the 2-Day Holiday Rally. Racing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. today (Saturday) and Sunday and there is no admission charge to watch the event.

Briefs 1-1-17

12/31/16 - 0 comment(s)
 
Herald photo by Romeo Guzman
 
Deltona’s Chad Brown (dunking the ball) scored in double figures for the second consecutive game, coming off the bench to score 12 points in place of foul-plagued Tacko Fall to help UCF overcome a halftime deficit and blow past host Tulane, 85-72, in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams Wednesday night. The Knights return to CFE Arena today (Saturday) to host Temple at 4 p.m.

UCF men open American with win at Tulane

12/31/16 - 0 comment(s)

Aggravated By The Aggies

12/31/16 - 0 comment(s)

Snarky McSnide says,

12/21/2016 - 0 comment(s)
Did Donald Trump do it again?The USS Bowditch, in International Waters, had a bright yellow drone out collecting data on ocean currents, temperatures, depth, etc. A nearby Chinese warship’s captain... + continue reading

Letter to the Editor

12/19/16 - 0 comment(s)

Our Take

12/19/16 - 0 comment(s)

Snarky McSnide says,

12/14/16 - 0 comment(s)

Lyle Ashton Harris,  (American, b. 1965),  Toussaint L'Ouverture,  1994, Dye diffusion transfer print (Polaroid), 24 x 20 in.

Arts Alive: Check out ‘Reframing the Picture’at Rollins Museum

12/28/2016 - 0 comment(s)
The Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins will open their spring exhibit “Reframing the Picture, Reclaiming the Past.” This collection addresses concepts and themes presented in the historical... + continue reading

L-R: William Smith; Shanyria Smith; Chandrika Rudolph; Hattie Davis; Pearl Harkness; Roosevelt Cummings, Jr. at the Elks Christmas Outreach Program.

,

The Byrd and Lingard families at the Midway Safe Harbor for their Annual Holiday breakfast.

The Bulletin Board: Christmas outreach programs in Sanford

12/28/16 - 0 comment(s)

The Bulletin Board: It’s Christmastime: Give love on Christmas day

12/28/16 - 0 comment(s)

Salute to local veterans from World War II

12/28/16 - 0 comment(s)

