Latest News
By Susan WennerPeople Editor Ron Ben-Zeev began his business, World Housing Solution, 6 years ago with one thought in mind and that was to construct housing that was durable and safe.The Sanford company began selling composite shelters and homes for refugee and social housing but Ben-Zeev shared that the effort “failed miserably.” Yet, all... + continue reading
Special to the Herald A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop located at 1813 WP Ball Blvd. is now open and ready to serve gourmet sandwiches to the people of Sanford. “We’ve been looking for the right location in Sanford to open a Jimmy John’s for several years, and we believe we found the perfect spot here on WP Ball Blvd.,” said owner Tom... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
Oviedo Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing last Tuesday.Rebecca Jean Maratta, 41, was last seen by her mother on the afternoon of Jan. 17, at their home located in the 1000 block of W. Rivera Blvd. in Oviedo. Rebecca’s mother reported Rebecca left their home without saying anything to anyone. On Jan. 19 a... + continue reading
The NFL’s brightest stars will huddle in Orlando for the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, January 29. Whether rooting for the AFC, NFC or just out to have a good time, fans should check Florida 511 before heading to the stadium.The Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Florida 511 Traveler Information System is the... + continue reading
Old Jail Part 3Why did the CRA get involved?At the July 13, 2016, meeting of the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency, (CRA), Chairman Charles Davis informed the board members that the City had asked that the CRA fund removal of the stucco on the facade of 113 S. Palmetto to reveal the original brick and assess the scope/costs further. He... + continue reading
Obituaries
01/31/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
01/31/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
01/25/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
Sports
, , ,
Herald photos by Romeo GuzmanJuan Gomez (top) slips the ball past Seminole goalkeeper Noah Smith to give Hagerty a1-0 lead at halftime, but in the second half Mathias Etoh (No. 18, 2nd photo) scored the game-tying goal off an assist Ashton Neff and late in the game, Neff (running after finding the back of the net, 3rd photo) scored the game-winning goal off a pass from Sam Lugo to give the top-seeded Fighting Seminoles the Class 5A-District 3 title, 2-1. Seminole goalkeeper Noah Smith (on ground, 4th photo) made several amazing stops during a 9-save night.
Four advance in boys soccer as Seminole, Orangewood win districts By Dean SmithHerald Staff Just like their distaff counterparts a week ago, the boys soccer district... + continue reading
Commentary
Old Jail Part 4The WarningAt the January 4, 2017, meeting of the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency, (CRA), the board was informed by their attorney that board members had to be very careful when... + continue reading
Lifestyle
By Susan WennerPeople Editor Ron Ben-Zeev began his business, World Housing Solution, 6 years ago with one thought in mind and that was to construct housing that was durable and safe.The Sanford... + continue reading