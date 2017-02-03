Latest News
Schedules set for Boys District Basketball By Dean SmithHerald Staff Jordan Katz scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime as Seminole (22-2-3) advanced to the Class 5A-Region 1 Semifinals with a 3-2 victory over Olympia (19-3-4) in the Class 5A-Region 1 Quarterfinals at Thomas E. Whigham Stadium Wednesday night.Across town,... + continue reading
SOAP BOX RALLYThe City of Sanford Recreation Services Department and Central Florida Soap Box Derby will be hosting the 2-day February Rally today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday) at Sanford Derby Park.Check in will be at 7 a.m. each day, with racing beginning at 8 a.m. and the each day consisting of a Double Elimination race for each class in... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
The Florida Department of Transportation announced that SunRail will offer Saturday service on Feb. 4. This special service is part of a pilot project and is a privately funded initiative.On Saturday, Feb. 4, SunRail service begins with the first train leaving southbound from the DeBary station at 8 a.m. Please visit www.sunrail.com to see the... + continue reading
Three local girls soccer teams earn spots in semifinals By Dean SmithHerald Staff It was s dominating Thursday night on the soccer pitch for the winning teams as the 2017 FHSAA Regional Girls Tournament got underway with Quarterfinal action. The evening was especially good for Seminole County teams as defending... + continue reading
A new partnership between Goodwill and Roadie aims to make it easier for people to donate items they no longer use or need, from clothes to couches to dressers and bicycles. Beginning January 3 and running through February 28, Roadie — the national on-the-way delivery network — will pick up your unwanted items and take them to your nearest... + continue reading
Obituaries
02/02/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
02/02/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
02/02/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
Sports
, ,
Lake Mary photo submittedSeminole High photo by Tracy AltLake Mary Prep photo submittedLake Mary (top) and Seminole (middle) both had big signing events on Wednesday, while Lake Mary Prep only had one, Matt Upper (above, left-to-right, brother Nick Upper, father Kyle Upper, Matt Upper, mother Sue Upper, sister Lauren Upper) who signed his National letter of intent for the University of West Florida for football. Matt served as a 3-year Varsity Letterman in Basketball and 3 years in Football. He was elected as team captain for both Football and Basketball. On the football end, he was voted 2016 All SSAC Conference player for both Tight End and Defensive end. Matt was also voted as 2nd team all state as an overall athlete in football. Throughout his career in football, Matt has lead his team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks, 2nd in receiving and 3rd in overall scoring. In basketball, Matt was selected as 1st team all district and was selected to the all-state basketball team in 2016. Throughout his seasons as a basketball player, he has lead his team in scoring, rebounds and was 2nd in assists. Matt has also served the LMP community in other ways by serving on Student Government as well as making his acting debut in “Get Smart”. Matt is excited to be joining the Argonauts Football and LMP looks forward to following his collegiate career.
In excess of 75 seniors ink National Letters of Intent By Dean SmithHerald Staff SANFORD — In what was easily one of the biggest numbers of seniors making their college decisions known, in... + continue reading
Commentary
Even the Mayor is getting suspicious Sanford’s Mayor, Jeff Triplett, sent a letter to City Manager, Norton Bonaparte, questioning the proposal of Sanford Waterfront Partners in regard to the... + continue reading
Lifestyle
The Steamboat Salon Series continues with their winter program featuring four local painters and their show “Echoes of the Soul.”Virginia Arakelian, MPilar Vargas, Lillian Verkins and Vickie Wilson... + continue reading