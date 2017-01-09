Diquan Daravius Walker

Lizbet Martinez

Police arrest suspect in downtown armed robberies

Monday, January 9, 2017
 Sanford Police have captured the man they believe was responsible for the recent string of armed robberies in downtown Sanford. On Thursday police issued an arrest warrant for the arrest... + continue reading

Seminole County schools launches new website

Monday, January 9, 2017
 Seminole County Public Schools recently launched a new website with upgraded features at SCPS.us. The new website offers responsive design for efficient use on all computers, tablets and... + continue reading

Seminole County enacts burn ban during dry season

Monday, January 9, 2017
 The Seminole County Fire Department and Seminole County Office of Emergency Management enacted a countywide Burn Ban on Saturday in accordance with County Code, Section. 85.24:“When dry weather... + continue reading

Seminole libraries to stay open 7 days a week for first time in 8 years

Monday, January 9, 2017
  Beginning Sunday, Jan. 8, all Seminole County Library Branches will be open seven days per week for the first time since 2008. All Branches will operate Mondays-Thursdays, from 9 a.m.... + continue reading

Video shows the suspect waiting outside a church with a gun in his hand. 

Police seek information in multiple armed robberies

Monday, January 9, 2017
 Sanford police are investigating the latest in a string of armed robberies that have occurred in and around downtown Sanford. Most recently on Dec. 31 a clergyman was robbed around 10 a.m... + continue reading

The Bulletin Board: Calvary Temple of Praise celebrates 26 years in community

01/09/2017
 The 26th Year Church and Pastor’s Anniversary Service was held at Calvary Temple of Praise, 2020 McCracken Road in Sanford, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2016 at 11 a.m.  The anniversary colors were navy and beige. Mistress of Ceremonies Sis. Andrea Hayes opened the Service with Exaltation and Prayer. Pastor Paul P. Wright and Sis. Alberta Wright... + continue reading

Arts Alive: See the Eagles tribute at Wayne Densch

01/09/2017
 A classic rock Eagles tribute band “Alter Eagle” will hit the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 7 for a 7:30 p.m. show. With songs from the boys’ newer albums and solo careers as well as all of the old Eagles favorites you know and love. • On the Horizon: Get ready for Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution... + continue reading

Sheriff Dennis Lemma (center) takes his oath with two sons Dayne and Dylan, wife Diana and former Sheriff Don Eslinger. 

Sheriff Lemma takes office after Eslinger

01/09/2017
 Dennis M. Lemma became the 10th sheriff of Seminole County on Tuesday during his swearing-in ceremony.  Sheriff Don Eslinger administered the oath of office to Sheriff Lemma during a private ceremony. As Chief Law Enforcement Officer, Sheriff Lemma will direct the agency’s enforcement, investigative, correctional, juvenile and support... + continue reading
Herald photos by Tommy Vincent
 
The beautiful new pavement (top) at Sanford Derby Park got a good workout at the 2-Day Holiday Rally last weekend. Jamison Geisler (2nd from top, on left against Samuel Johnson) was the big winner with three race victories as the event drew a big crowd (3rd from top) and had several out of state racers (above), including Luke Morris from Virginia, who had Martinsville Speedway as his sponsor, and Justin Bender from Illinois.

A wonderful weekend

01/06/2017
Drivers end 2016, ring in 2017 on new pavement at 2-Day Holiday Rally By Dean SmithHerald Staff    SANFORD — Goodbye 2016, hello 2017.   The City of Sanford Recreation Services Department and Central Florida Soap Box Derby ushered out the old year and welcomed in the New Year with its second two-day race weekend of... + continue reading
Herald photos by Romeo Guzman
 
Johnny Cooper (No. 22, top) capped an All-Tournament Team performance by converting two free throws with 1.8-seconds remaining to break a 62-62 tie and give Head Coach Sylvester Wynn (above) and host Seminole (11-3) a 64-62 win over Jones (7-7) in the Championship Game of its own Seminole Holiday Classic. It was the second year in a row that the Fighting Seminoles have bested the Tigers in the finale of the annual post-Christmas tournament.

Claiming Championships

01/04/2017
Seminole boys, Oviedo girls win tournament titles By Dean SmithHerald Staff    While it was not the best of Holiday weeks for local prep basketball teams, it was a big week for a pair of quintets _ the Seminole High boys and Oviedo High girls _ as they claimed import tournament championships.   And the special events... + continue reading

Briefs 1-8-17

Herald photo by Romeo Guzman
 
For the third time in the last four games, Aliyah Gregory (No. 22) led the UCF in scoring and had a big all-around game with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Bumped By The Bearcats

01/06/17
Herald photos by Romeo Guzman
 
The bench came up big for UCF on Monday as B.J. Taylor (making pass, top) returned after missing seven games with an injury with 19 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist, while Chad Brown (with ball, above) had his fifth straight big game with 11 points, four rebounds and an assist.

UCF men in first place after home win over ECU

01/06/17

Snarky McSnide says,

01/09/2017
 The Old Jail Remember a few months ago Snarky wrote about the $17,000 meal when the City of Sanford agreed to sell the old jail on Palmetto Ave to the low bidder? Well, Snarky’s back... + continue reading

Our Take

01/09/17

Snarky McSnide says,

01/09/17

Snarky McSnide says,

12/21/16

Pastor Lawrence Ingram (left), Sis. Cheryl Ingram, Sis. Joni Faison, Pastor Quintin Faison, Sis. Alberta Wright, Pastor Paul P. Wright, Sis. Thenna Blue, Pastor Cornelius Blue, Sis. Christine McWhorter, Bishop Charles McWhorter at the 26th anniversary service at Calvary Temple of Praise.

Josephine Sanders at the Westside Seniors Christmas Gala.

Irna Walker and Sanford native and “Motowner” Don Brown at the Westside Seniors Christmas Gala.

The Bulletin Board: Calvary Temple of Praise celebrates 26 years in community

01/09/2017
 The 26th Year Church and Pastor’s Anniversary Service was held at Calvary Temple of Praise, 2020 McCracken Road in Sanford, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2016 at 11 a.m.  The anniversary colors were... + continue reading

Alter Eagle, an Eagles tribute band, will play this Saturday at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center. 

Arts Alive: See the Eagles tribute at Wayne Densch

01/09/17

Gary Holmes works on his cheese at the Sanford Homebrew Shop on Magnolia Avenue in downtown Sanford. 

Spotlight: Spotlight: Fermented Focus, Gary Holmes and the Sanford Homebrew Shop

01/09/17

Pastor Cornelius Blue

Connie Williams (Left) with Cheryln Williams, Eva Mae Black and Carolyn Williams at Mrs. Black’s 92nd birthday. 

The Bulletin Board: MLK Committee, City of Sanford reveal MLK holiday celebration events

01/09/17

